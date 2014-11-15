(Deletes extra 'e' in "Shvetank", paragraph 17)
By Alexei Oreskovic, Sarah McBride and Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 After two years of popping
up at high-profile events sporting Google Glass, the gadget
that transforms eyeglasses into spy-movie worthy technology,
Google co-founder Sergey Brin sauntered bare-faced into a
Silicon Valley red-carpet event on Sunday.
He'd left his pair in the car, Brin told a reporter. The
Googler, who heads up the top-secret lab which developed Glass,
has hardly given up on the product -- he recently wore his pair
to the beach.
But Brin's timing is not propitious, coming as many
developers and early Glass users are losing interest in the
much-hyped, $1,500 test version of the product: a camera,
processor and stamp-sized computer screen mounted to the edge of
eyeglass frames. Google Inc itself has pushed back the
Glass roll out to the mass market.
While Glass may find some specialized, even lucrative, uses
in the workplace, its prospects of becoming a consumer hit in
the near future are slim, many developers say.
Of 16 Glass app makers contacted by Reuters, nine said that
they had stopped work on their projects or abandoned them,
mostly because of the lack of customers or limitations of the
device. Three more have switched to developing for business,
leaving behind consumer projects.
Plenty of larger developers remain with Glass. The nearly
100 apps on the official web site include Facebook and
OpenTable, although one major player recently defected: Twitter.
"If there was 200 million Google Glasses sold, it would be a
different perspective. There's no market at this point," said
Tom Frencel, the Chief Executive of Little Guy Games, which put
development of a Glass game on hold this year and is looking at
other platforms, including the Facebook Inc-owned
virtual-reality goggles Oculus Rift.
Several key Google employees instrumental to developing
Glass have left the company in the last six months, including
lead developer Babak Parviz, electrical engineering chief Adrian
Wong, and Ossama Alami, director of developer relations.
And a Glass funding consortium created by Google Ventures
and two of Silicon Valley's biggest venture capitalists, Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers and Andreessen Horowitz, quietly
deleted its website, routing users to the main Glass site.
Google insists it is committed to Glass, with hundreds of
engineers and executives working on it, as well as new
fashionista boss Ivy Ross, a former Calvin Klein executive. Tens
of thousands use Glass in the pilot consumer program.
"We are completely energized and as energized as ever about
the opportunity that wearables and Glass in particular
represent," said Glass Head of Business Operations Chris
O'Neill.
Glass was the first project to emerge from Google's X
division, the secretive group tasked with developing "moonshot"
products such as self-driving cars. Glass and wearable devices
overall amount to a new technology, as smartphones once were,
that will likely take time to evolve into a product that clicks
with consumers.
"We are as committed as ever to a consumer launch. That is
going to take time and we are not going to launch this product
until it's absolutely ready," O'Neill said.
Brin had predicted a launch this year, but 2015 is now the
most likely date, a person familiar with the matter said.
GLASS SELLING... ON EBAY
After an initial burst of enthusiasm, signs that consumers
are giving up on Glass have been building.
Google dubbed the first set of several thousand Glass users
as "Explorers." But as the Explorers hit the streets, they drew
stares and jokes. Some people viewed the device, capable of
surreptitious video recording, as an obnoxious privacy
intrusion, deriding the once-proud Explorers as "Glassholes."
"It looks super nerdy," said Shvetank Shah, a Washington,
DC-based consultant, whose Google Glass now gathers dust in a
drawer. "I'm a card carrying nerd, but this was one card too
many."
Glass now sells on eBay for as little as half list price.
Some developers recently have felt unsupported by investors
and, at times, Google itself.
The Glass Collective, the funding consortium co-run by
Google Ventures, invested in only three or four small start-ups
by the beginning of this year, a person familiar with the
statistics said.
A Google Ventures spokeswoman declined to comment on the
number of investments and said the Web site was closed for
simplicity. "We just found it's easier for entrepreneurs to come
to us directly," she said.
The lack of a launch date has given some developers the
impression that Google still treats Glass as an experiment.
"It's not a big enough platform to play on seriously," said
Matthew Milan, founder of Toronto-based software firm Normative
Design, which put on hold a Glass app for logging exercise and
biking.
Mobile game company Glu Mobile, known for its
popular "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" title, was one of the first
to launch a game on Glass. Spellista, a puzzler released a year
ago, is still available, but Glu has discontinued work on it, a
spokesman for the company said.
Another developer, Sean McCracken, won $10,000 in a contest
last year for creating an aliens-themed video game for Glass,
Psyclops, but Google never put it on the official hub for Glass
apps, making it tougher to find. He has quit working on updates.
Still, there are some enthusiastic developers. Cycling and
running app Strava finds Glass well-suited for its users, who
want real-time data on their workouts, said David Lorsch, vice
president of business development. And entrepreneur Jake
Steinerman said it is ideal for his company, DriveSafe, which
detects if people are falling asleep at the wheel.
PIVOTING AWAY
In April, Google launched the Glass at Work program to help
make the device useful for specific industries, such as
healthcare and manufacturing. So far the effort has resulted in
apps that are being tested or used at companies such as Boeing
and Yum Brands' Taco Bell.
Google is selling Glass in bulk to some businesses, offering
two-for-one discounts.
CrowdOptic, which uses Glass as portable computers for
surgeons and other people out of offices, is currently in use at
19 U.S. hospitals and expects that to grow to 100 hospitals
early next year, said Chief Executive Jon Fisher.
Alex Foster began See Through, a Glass advertising analytics
firm for business, after a venture firm earlier this year
withdrew its offer to back his consumer-oriented Glass fitness
company when it became clear no big consumer Glass release was
imminent.
"It was devastating," he said. "All of the consumer glass
startups are either completely dead or have pivoted," to
enterprise products or rival wearables.
(editing by Edwin Chan and Peter Henderson)