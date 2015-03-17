By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 Google Inc
was wrong to let expectations about its Glass wearable
gadget get overheated, the head of the Google X research lab
said on Tuesday.
The Internet company did not do enough to make clear that
the $1,500 computer that mounts to a pair of eyeglasses was
merely a prototype and not a finished product, Google's Astro
Teller said during a talk at the South by Southwest Interactive
conference in Austin.
"We allowed and sometimes even encouraged too much attention
for the program," said Teller, whose official title at Google is
Captain of Moonshots, during a talk that focused on how his
group has learned from some of its failures.
Google stopped selling Glass to consumers earlier this year,
noting that it was time for a "pause" and a strategy "reset."
The company still sells Glass to businesses.
The device was greeted with enthusiasm among tech
aficionados when it was first unveiled in 2012. But Glass, which
allows users to access e-mail messages on its eye-level screen
and to record video with a tiny camera, quickly ran into
problems. Some mocked its awkward appearance, while others
expressed concern it could be used to make video recordings
surreptitiously.
Teller said the "bumps and scrapes" the company experienced
with Glass were "absolutely critical for informing the future of
Glass and wearables in general."
He also discussed the learning benefits of setbacks in other
high-profile projects at the five-year-old Google X division,
including drones, solar-powered balloons and self-driving cars.
Google initially designed its autonomous cars so that human
drivers could take the controls when necessary but abruptly
changed course when the company concluded that such a set-up was
not safe enough, Teller said. Google's current self-driving car
prototypes eliminate the steering wheel and brake pedal
entirely, putting the machine always in control.
The decision to make such a change was not easy, he said,
noting that the initial version of the company's self-driving
modified Lexus SUVs had advanced to the point where the vehicles
could handle highway driving extremely well.
"We probably could have made a lot of money selling those,"
Teller said.
