By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 10
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Venture firms Andreessen
Horowitz, Google Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
are teaming up to provide funding for startups working with
Google Glass, the hybrid eyeglasses and smartphone developed by
Google.
The firms aim to provide funding to startups working on
applications and hardware designed to work with the glasses,
they said on Wednesday.
"There's a potential for a paradigm shift here, like there
was with browsers, PCs," said Bill Maris, partner at Google
Ventures, referring to personal computers.
The firms will evaluate opportunities concurrently, and may
invest collectively or individually. Funding for glass-related
ventures will be carved out of the firms' existing funds.
Having three firms involved will increase the chance of
success, the venture firms said, because the entrepreneurs they
fund will benefit from three points of view. Google Ventures
regularly co-invests with Andreessen and Kleiner, Maris said.
Kleiner was an early backer of Google.
There should be no shortage of developers willing to
experiment with the technology.
"The tool set and the feature set that developers have to
work with is very attractive," said Ben Arnold, director of
industry analysis for consumer technology at the NPD Group,
citing Google Glass features such as voice activation and
augmented reality.
There is no dedicated sum set aside for Google Glass, making
the project different to Kleiner's $200 million iFund, which
Kleiner started five years ago to back entrepreneurs building
applications and services for iPhones, iPods, and iPads. But the
timing of the initiative-- coming before it is obvious that a
big ecosystem will grow around Google Glass-- is similar, said
John Doerr, a partner at Kleiner.
Google Glass can live-stream images and audio and perform
computing tasks through a stamp-sized electronic screen mounted
on the side of a pair of eyeglass frames. It can also record
video, access email, and retrieve information from the Internet.
Chinese search engine Baidu said earlier this month
that it was working on its own prototype of digital eye wear
that is similar to Google Glass.
The technology started getting noticed around a year ago,
when Google co-founder Sergey Brin began wearing Google Glass
out and about. In February, Google invited members of the public
to apply to test a version of the glasses in its Glass Explorer
Program. Successful applicants must pay $1,500 for the glasses.
Google Glass will become more widely available later this
year, Google has said, including a version that will work with
eye wear prescriptions.
That is the version glasses-wearer Doerr said he is waiting
for. In meantime, he has tried on another earlier style of
Google Glass.
"My daughter thinks I look really weird," he said.