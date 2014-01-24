SAN FRANCISCO Jan 24 Google Inc
suffered a service outage on Friday that briefly took down
Gmail, the Internet email service used by hundreds of millions
of people and many businesses across the globe.
Google, which first acknowledged the outage at 11:12 a.m.
Pacific Time (19:12 GMT), said roughly one hour later that
service had been restored for some users and it expected "a
resolution for all users in the near future."
It remained unclear what triggered the outage, which
affected users in at least India, Britain and the United States
and prompted a stream of complaints on Twitter from users in
many more countries.
"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will
provide more information shortly," the company said on its "App
Status" dashboard online, which tracks the state of various
Google services.
Two other Google properties, the social network Google Plus,
and YouTube, appeared to load slowly as well.
Yahoo Inc, which runs a rival Internet mail
service, seized the moment to post a screenshot of the Gmail
error page to Twitter.
Google users attempting to sign on saw a "temporary error"
message and a brief note: "We're sorry, but your Gmail account
is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience
and suggest trying again in a few minutes."
Google did not respond to requests for comment.