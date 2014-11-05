By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Google will soon
start covering the cost of Foundation Medicine's DNA
tests for employees and their family-members suffering from
cancer, as part of its health benefits portfolio.
Foundation Medicine's chief executive Michael Pellini gave a
nod to the deal with Google during a corporate earnings call on
Wednesday, according to a person who listened in. Pellini said
Google employees were made aware of this new benefit last week.
Google declined to comment.
Foundation Medicine helps steer oncologists to a drug
treatment based on the patient's genetic profile. Its two
commercially available tests range from $5,800 to $7,200.
Google will start covering these tests in January, 2015.
This move from Google follows an announcement from Silicon
Valley tech companies Apple and Facebook that
they would begin covering the cost of egg freezing for female
employees.
In Silicon Valley, where software developers are in short
supply, companies are competing to offer new health benefits as
a key means to recruit and retain talent.
Google's investment arm Google Ventures has previously
invested in Foundation Medicine. Google Ventures' partner
Krishna Yeshwant sits on Foundation Medicine's board.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; editing by Andrew Hay)