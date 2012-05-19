May 19 Google said on Saturday that
Chinese authorities have approved its $12.5 billion purchase of
Motorola Mobility Holdings, th e last regulatory hurdle
to a deal that would allow the world's No. 1 Internet search
engine to develop its own line of smart phones.
Google, which will be the newest entrant to the handset
market, announced plans for the acquisition last year in a bid
to secure Motorola's valuable patents and pave the way for a
pai ring of Goo gle's Android mobile software and Motorola's
handset business.
U.S. and European regulators approved the deal in February,
leaving only the Chinese regulators as potential spoilers.
"Our stance since we agreed to acquire Motorola has not
changed, and we look forward to closing the deal," Google
spokeswoman Niki Fenwick said, co nfirming that the Chinese had
approved the deal.
Google, whose Android software is the top operating system
for Internet-enabled smart phones, wants phone-maker Motorola
for its 17,000 patents and 7,500 patent applications, as it
looks to compete with rivals such as Apple Inc. and
defend itself and Android phone manufacturers in patent
litigation.
A main condition of the deal is that the Android system
remain free and open for five years, said a source who is
familiar with the Chinese approval but not authorized to discuss
it.
"We are pleased that the deal has received approval in all
jurisdictions and we expect to close early next week," Motorola
spokeswoman Jennifer Weyrauch-Erickson said.
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Paul Simao)