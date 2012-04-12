SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 GOOGLE CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL ACHIEVE MORE WITH THE "PASSION AND SOUL OF A STARTUP" GOOGLE CEO SAYS HE BELIEVES LOWER-END OF TABLET MARKET, WITH LOWER PRICES, WILL SEE A LOT OF SUCCESS GOOGLE CEO SAYS "VERY BULLISH" THAT COST PER CLICK WILL IMPROVE ON MOBILE GOOGLE CFO SAYS DECLINE IN COST PER CLICK DOES NOT INDICATE WEAKNESS IN DEMAND FOR GOOGLE ADVERTISING (Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic)