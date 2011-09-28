HONG KONG, Sept 28 Google Inc said on
Wednesday that it will begin building data centres in Singapore,
Hong Kong and Taiwan, which will be operational within 1-2 years
once construction begins.
Investment in the data centres in Hong Kong and Taiwan would
exceed $100 million each, the Internet search company said in a
statement. It did not give a figure for the Singapore centre.
Google added that it would hire up to 20 staff at the Hong
Kong and Taiwan centres.
