HONG KONG, Sept 28 Google Inc said on Wednesday that it will begin building data centres in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which will be operational within 1-2 years once construction begins.

Investment in the data centres in Hong Kong and Taiwan would exceed $100 million each, the Internet search company said in a statement. It did not give a figure for the Singapore centre.

Google added that it would hire up to 20 staff at the Hong Kong and Taiwan centres. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Chris Lewis)