Aug 26 U.S. Justice Department investigators
believed that Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Chief Executive Larry Page
knew about improper online pharmacy ads that Google carried,
and allowed the ads for years, the Wall Street Journal said.
On Wednesday, Google agreed to pay $500 million to settle a
criminal probe into ads it accepted for online Canadian
pharmacies selling drugs in the United States. [ID:nN1E77N0UL]
"Larry Page knew what was going on," Peter Neronha, the
Rhode Island U.S. Attorney who led the probe, told the Journal.
Neronha was not immediately available for comment.
Prosecutors found internal emails and documents that, they
say, show Page was aware of the allegedly illicit ad sales, the
newspaper said.
The Justice Department said earlier this week that the
advertisements led to illegal imports of prescription drugs
into the country.
The Justice Department contends that Google knew it was
potentially violating U.S. law since at least 2003, but didn't
take effective action to ban the ads until it mounted an
undercover sting operation against the Internet search giant in
2009, the journal said.
"As we've said, we take responsibility for our actions.
With hindsight, we shouldn't have allowed these ads on Google
in the first place," a spokesperson for Google said in an
email.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; editing by Carol
Bishopric)