* Executive chairman wraps up Asia goodwill tour
* Support includes access to patents for licensing and legal
purposes
* Google wants to serve China "within limits allowed" -
Schmidt
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Nov 9 Google Inc will continue
to offer support to firms using its Android system that are
involved in legal disputes, its executive chairman Eric Schmidt
said on Wednesday, as the Internet giant looks to cement
alliances in the face of toughening competition.
Schmidt, wrapping up a three-city Asian tour in Taipei, also
threw an olive branch to China, with whom Google fell out over
hacking and censorship disputes, saying the company "wanted to
serve China's citizens within the limits the government
allowed."
"We tell our partners, including the ones here in Taiwan, we
will support them. For example we have been supporting HTC in
its dispute with Apple because we think that the Apple thing is
not correct," Schmidt told reporters during his first visit to
Taipei.
The support takes the form of information sharing, industry
expertise and access to Google's patents for licensing and legal
purposes, Schmidt said.
Samsung Electronics Co , the world's biggest
maker of mobile devices using Android, and Taiwanese smartphone
maker HTC Corp , are both involved in patent disputes
with Apple Inc . Some analysts see the disputes as
Apple's way of attacking the Android system.
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was quoted as saying in his
authorised biography that he wanted to "destroy" Android, which
has become the most popular smartphone platform.
Schmidt's visit also comes as Asian Android vendors are
preparing to release their latest models based on Microsoft's
Windows platform, seeking to diversify and reduce the
risk of being depending too heavily on Google.
"Android hardware companies and supply chain are mostly from
Taiwan. The main purpose of Schmidt's trip for this time should
be to gain more support and closer collaboration with the
Taiwanese here," said Concord Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo.
"Taiwanese vendors have been users of Windows operating
system in the past, especially the handset vendors, so Google
has to come here to get more support for its applications in the
tablets and, possibly, personal computers in the future," Kuo
said.
An executive of one Taiwanese company who met Schmidt on
Wednesday said he raised concerns over the patent disputes
surrounding Android and Schmidt acknowledged the
issue .
The executive did not want to be identified because the
meeting was confidential.
The previous day, Schmidt, in his second visit to Korea, met
executives from handset manufacturers Samsung and LG Electronics
, in a move widely seen as reassuring his alliances
with handset manufacturers.
Google's $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility
Holdings , announced in August, raised concerns it may
become a key rival of Android llicensees.
Schmidt also visited Beijing during his trip. Google closed
its Chinese Google.cn service last year after a high-profile
fallout with Beijing over censorship and began re-directing all
traffic to its Hong Kong server.
In June this year, Google said a hacking attack on its Gmail
email service may have come from China, drawing a sharp rebuke
from Beijing.
Google is still "having a growing and profitable business in
China" with its display and search services, Schmidt said.
(Additional reporting by Jialu Chen in TAIPEI and Tarmo Virki
in HELSINKI; Editing by Matt Driskill and Miyoung Kim)