Jan 24 Google Inc said it will
revamp its privacy policy and terms of service to unify the
policy across a wide array of its online offerings to make it
shorter and more uniform.
The online search giant said on its official blog that it
expects to roll out the revised guidelines in over a month's
time, consolidating more than 60 separate privacy policies it is
using for a range of its online products.
Google said it has currently more than 70 privacy policies
covering all of its products.
The announcement comes days after Google's decision to
personalize its search feature drew a storm of controversy by
critics concerned by privacy and anti-trust issues.
U.S. regulators are reportedly looking into whether Google
manipulates its search results to favor its own products and
have expanded the probe to include Google+.
"Regulators globally have been calling for shorter, simpler
privacy policies - and having one policy covering many different
products is now fairly standard across the Web," Alma Whitten,
Google's director of privacy, product and engineering, wrote in
blog post.
The changes will take effect on March 1, the blog post said.
