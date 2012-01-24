(Adds details)
By Himank Sharma
Jan 24 Google Inc plans to unify
its privacy policy and terms of service across its online
offerings, including its flagship search, Gmail and Google+
products, to make them easier to use, but the move could attract
greater scrutiny from anti-trust regulators.
In an online blog post, Google said it expects to roll out
the revised guidelines in over a month's time, consolidating
more than 60 separate privacy policies it uses for its online
products.
Google currently has more than 70 privacy policies covering
all of its products.
Right now, users of Google products have to agree to a new
set of privacy policy and terms of services almost every time
they sign up for a new service.
This leaves them with an option to opt out of certain
services like Google+ or Picasa.
After the new policy comes into effect, user information
from most Google products will be treated as a single trove of
data, which the company could use for its targeted advertising
dollars, raising potential red flags for anti-trust regulators.
"If you're signed in, we may combine information you've
provided from one service with information from other services,"
Google's director of privacy, product and engineering, Alma
Whitten wrote in blog post.
"In short, we'll treat you as a single user across all our
products, which will mean a simpler, more intuitive Google
experience."
The announcement comes days after Google's decision to
personalize its search feature drew criticism over privacy and
anti-trust issues.
Online privacy has come under scrutiny from anti-trust
regulators as a handful of web giants have been accused of
compromising user privacy to attract advertisers.
Late last year, Facebook settled with the U.S. FTC agreeing
to be regulated for a period of 20 years whenever it decided to
change its privacy policy.
In 2010, the FTC settled charges with Twitter, after the
agency alleged that the social networking service had failed to
safeguard users' personal information.
U.S. regulators are reportedly looking into whether Google
manipulates its search results to favor its own products and
have expanded the probe to include Google+.
"Regulators globally have been calling for shorter, simpler
privacy policies - and having one policy covering many different
products is now fairly standard across the Web," Whitten said in
the post.
The revised policy will take effect on March 1, the blog
post said.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier, Viraj Nair)