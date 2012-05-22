SYDNEY May 23 Internet search giant Google Inc
could be hit by planned tax laws aimed at stopping
international firms transferring of profits from their
Australian operations offshore, an Australian government
minister was quoted as saying by media.
Google paid just A$74,176 in tax in Australia in 2010/11 on
revenue of about A$900 million ($891 million), according to the
Australian Financial Review (AFR).
"This is a problem that goes across all sectors, so we're
bringing across legislation because we think we've got to ensure
Australians get a fair share," Communications Minister Stephen
Conroy said at a Sydney technology show, according to the AFR.
The Labor government delivered a promised surplus budget
earlier this month, projecting a A$1.5 billion surplus in the
year to June 2013, which it hopes will help keep the nation's
AAA credit rating safe.
Small surpluses are also forecast for the following three
years, restoring budget finances after a four straight years of
deficit due to lower revenues and stimulus spending after the
2008 global financial crisis.
($1 = 1.0104 Australian dollars)
(Reported by Cecile Lefort)