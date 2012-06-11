PARIS, June 11 U.S. internet search provider
Google and authors group Society Men of Letters of
France (SGDL) have reached an agreement that ends a dispute
dating back to 2006 over the publishing of snippets of books on
the internet.
The deal puts an end to an appeal procedure, the two groups
wrote in a joint statement on Monday.
"The agreement was reached to promote initiatives in favour
of digital books' development and create diversity, in
compliance with copyrights," they said.
The SGDL, which says it represents 6,000 French and French
speaking authors and pays special attention to copyrights with
regard to new technological developments, said the agreement
would protect their rights on the internet.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Mark Potter)