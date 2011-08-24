* Settlement to be announced on Wednesday - report
* Relates to charges of ads for illegal pharmacies
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 Google Inc (GOOG.O) will
pay $500 million to settle government charges that it showed
ads for pharmacies that operate illegally, regulators are
expected to announce on Wednesday, according to a report in the
New York Times.
The investigation by the United States Department of
Justice was revealed by Google in May, when the company
disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had set aside $500
million for a potential settlement of a federal investigation
into its advertising practices.
Media reports at the time said the investigation concerned
ads for online pharmacies that sold counterfeit drugs or that
sold drugs to buyers who didn't have prescriptions.
Google did not immediately return a request for comment.
The United States Attorney's office in Rhode Island, which
has led the investigation, is expected to make the announcement
at a press conference on Wednesday, according to the New York
Times.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Derek Caney)