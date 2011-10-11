* Google to report Q3 results after market close on Thurs
* Economic slowdown could impact ad spending -analyst
* Investors focusing on smartphone strategy
* Google shares down 13 percent since late July
By Alexei Oreskovic and Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 11 A slumping economy and
questions about Google Inc's (GOOG.O) smartphone strategy are
among the investor concerns that CEO Larry Page will need to
address when the Internet giant reports results on Thursday.
Google's core business of selling advertising alongside Web
search results appears to be holding up so far against
macroeconomic concerns, including the debt crisis in Europe and
high unemployment in the United States.
But investors have been fretting about the outlook for
Google, which generated 96 percent of its revenue from
advertising last year. Its stock has fallen roughly 13 percent
since late July to trade at around $541 on Tuesday.
"Everyone is kind of bracing for another recessionary
period, and that could impact the ad spend in the second half
of the year," said Mike Hickey, an analyst with National
Alliance Capital Markets.
Uncertainty about the economy is one of several factors
weighing on shares of the world's No. 1 search engine.
Antitrust regulators in the United States and Europe are
investigating Google's business practices, and the company is
spending more money to counter competitive pressure from the
likes of Facebook and Apple Inc. (AAPL.O)
Since Page took the CEO reins in April, he has made several
big bets, including the launch of the Google+ social network
and acquiring mobile phone maker Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc
(MMI.N) for $12.5 billion.
The Motorola deal, which Google expects to close late this
year or early in 2012, will give Google one of the wireless
industry's largest patent libraries, as well as hardware
manufacturing operations that will allow Google to develop its
own line of smartphones.
But the deal has left some analysts scratching their heads,
as Google has no experience in the low-margin hardware
business. A move to build its own phones could jeopardize
support for Google's free Android mobile software from other
phone manufacturers such as Samsung (005930.KS) and HTC
(2498.TW).
Android phones have a greater combined market share than
Apple's iPhone.
"We are confused as to why Google didn't simply license or
acquire Motorola's patent portfolio over acquiring the whole
company," Morgan Stanley analyst Scott Devitt wrote in a recent
note to investors.
WEATHERING THE STORM
Google fared better than many of its competitors during the
2008 financial crisis and analysts consider search advertising
one of the most effective forms of marketing.
Spending on search advertising in the United States rose 19
percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to
Efficient Frontier, a firm that manages large search ad
campaigns. Google also won back search market share in the
quarter, after losing ground to Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) and
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), which have a search partnership,
during the past couple of quarters.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expect Google's
third-quarter net revenue, which excludes fees paid to partner
websites, to increase about 32 percent year-on-year to $7.21
billion. The average estimate calls for Google to earn $8.74
per share, excluding certain items, in the third quarter.
Needham & Co analyst Kerry Rice expects Google to beat Wall
Street's projections in the third quarter, though he notes that
investors are particularly focused on profit.
"Bottom line has become more of an important metric for
Google at this stage. The consistent 20 to 30 percent growth on
the top line doesn't seem to excite people as much as it used
to," said Rice.
That means operating expenses will also be in the
spotlight. Google, which has been hiring engineering talent and
acquiring companies at a brisk pace, boosted its operating
expenses 52 percent year-on-year in the first six months of
2011, excluding the cost of its settlement with the Department
of Justice over pharmaceutical industry advertising practices.
Rice said Google cannot afford to pull back on investments
in key businesses, given the fierce competition in the mobile,
social and local advertising markets.
"Certainly not everything they've done has turned into a
pot of gold," the analyst said. "But they do have a handful of
very good opportunities that seem to be materializing very
nicely."
Google shares were up about 1 percent at $542 on Tuesday
morning on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Alistair Barr; Editing by
Peter Lauria and Matthew Lewis)