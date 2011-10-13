* Street expects Google Q3 revenue $7.21 bln
* Street expects Q3 adjusted EPS $8.74
* Results due after Thursday market close
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 12 Google Inc's (GOOG.O)
plans to acquire Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) and the
health of its advertising business will be in the spotlight
when the Internet search leader reports quarterly results on
Thursday.
Analysts expect Google to deliver solid financial results
in the recently ended quarter, with revenue up more than 30
percent year-on-year at $7.21 billion.
But the darkening economic picture is raising concerns that
advertisers could pull back on spending in the months ahead,
cutting into revenue and profit margins at Google, which
derived 96 percent of its revenue last year from advertising.
"We'll see some of those concerns if we start to see
pricing come down a little bit," said Susquehanna Financial
Group analyst Herman Leung, referring to the cost per click
that Google charges advertisers.
Still, he noted that Google's online search advertising
should fare better than other types of ad businesses in a
slowing economy.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expect Google to
post earnings of $8.74 per share, excluding certain items,
during the third quarter.
Google has been on a spending spree for the past year,
boosting its headcount and acquiring dozens of companies as it
seeks to counter competitive pressure from the likes of
Facebook and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
In August, Google announced plans to acquire mobile phone
vendor Motorola Mobility Holdings for $12.5 billion. The deal,
which Google expects to close late this year or early 2012,
will give it one of the wireless industry's largest patent
libraries, as well as hardware manufacturing operations that
will allow Google to develop its own line of smartphones.
But analysts and investors worry that Google is entering a
low-margin business in which it has no experience. A move to
build its own phones could also jeopardize support for Google's
free Android mobile software from other phone manufacturers
such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and HTC Corp
(2498.TW).
Google's stock is down 2.7 percent since mid-August when it
announced plans to acquire Motorola, while the Dow Jones
Industrial Average is up roughly 2.2 percent during that time.
Investors are eager for more details about Google's mobile
strategy, as well as for an update on the health of its mobile
advertising and its online display advertising.
Google does not disclose results for either of those
businesses, although it provided investors with a peek in the
third quarter of 2010. The company said at the time that its
mobile business was generating revenue at a $1 billion annual
run rate and that its display business was generating revenue
at a $2.5 billion run rate.
Google's recently launched social networking service,
Google+, is also on investor radars. Its effort to challenge
Facebook's dominance in the red-hot social networking market
got off to a fast start in June, collecting 10 million users in
the first two weeks.
But Google has not provided an update on the service since
then, and some media reports have suggested that user interest
in the service is flagging.
Google will report its third-quarter results after the
market closes on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)