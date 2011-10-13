* Advertising growth, cost control helped
* Mobile gains momentum
* Shares up roughly 6 percent
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 13 Google Inc's (GOOG.O)
results trounced Wall Street expectations with the help of
strong advertising sales and deft cost controls, driving its
shares roughly 6 percent higher.
The Internet search and advertising leader, benefiting from
a growing online ad market and sharper research focus,
increased its profit by 26 percent and revenue by 37 percent in
the third quarter.
A darkening economic outlook -- particularly in Europe, had
stoked worries about advertising growth. But Google's revenue
and paid-clicks performance boded well for the fourth quarter,
analysts said.
"These guys continue to show that they are not immune to
the market but that they are going to perform better than
traditional players," said Macquarie Research analyst Ben
Schachter.
Robust demand from advertisers in emerging markets, such as
in Asia, as well as strength in its mobile and display
advertising businesses, juiced Google's financial results
during the third quarter, he said.
"They are beginning to see some softness in Western Europe
but it's being more than made up for by the broader
distribution of their products in mobile and the fact that
emerging markets are becoming more and more important," said
Schachter.
Shares of Google rose to $594.01 in extended trade after
closing 1.91 percent higher on Nasdaq. The stock is off nearly
8 percent from its 52-week high of $642.96 on concerns about
the growing regulatory scrutiny facing the company as well as
fears that spending would spiral out of control as Google steps
up competition with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Facebook.
"The real interesting thing here is the expenses that
weren't as high as the Street was anticipating. R&D was less
than we were expecting," said UBS analyst Brian Pitz. "This is
the fourth quarter in a row the company has accelerated their
revenue on top line."
Chief Executive Larry Page, who assumed the top job in
April, told analysts on a conference call that he was whittling
down Google's sprawling portfolio of projects and diverting
resources to businesses with higher potential returns.
"We have to make tough decisions about what to focus on, or
we end up doing things that don't have the impact that we
strive for," Page said. "Since we last spoke we've begun the
process of shutting over 20 different products.
The company is plowing money into its fast-growing mobile
business which competes with iPhone-maker Apple. Google's
Android mobile software, already the world's most-used
smartphone platform, is gaining momentum. It powers 190 million
devices, up from 135 million in mid-July.
GOING MOBILE - IN A BIG WAY?
Page said the revenue run rate for Google's mobile business
is more than $2.5 billion, a significant leap from $1 billion
just a year ago.
In August, Google announced plans to acquire Motorola
Mobility Holdings (MMI.N) for $12.5 billion. The deal, which
Google expects to close this year or early 2012, will give it
one of the wireless industry's largest patent libraries, as
well as hardware manufacturing operations that will allow
Google to develop its own line of smartphones.
But analysts and investors worry that Google is entering a
low-margin business in which it has no experience. A move to
build its own phones could also jeopardize support for Google's
free Android mobile software from other phone manufacturers
such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and HTC Corp
(2498.TW).
Google executives on Thursday's conference call did not
address plans for Motorola, which Google has said it plans to
run as a separate business. But Page took a jab at Microsoft
Corp (MSFT.O) for waging a legal battle against companies that
sell Android devices.
"They continue resorting to legal measures to hassle their
own customers," Page said, referring to recent licensing deals
between Microsoft and companies such as Samsung, HTC and Acer,
many of which are also Microsoft customers.
"We see Android going gangbusters and we don't see anything
that's going to stop that," he added.
Google said its net income in the three months ended
September 30 grew to $2.73 billion from $2.17 billion in the
year-ago period.
Excluding certain items, Google said it earned $9.72 per
share in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S were expecting adjusted EPS of $8.74.
"A lot of people were expecting spending to be out of
control, but they had good control," said Herman Leung, an
analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group.
Google's recently launched social networking service,
Google+, is also on investor radars. Its effort to challenge
Facebook's dominance in the red-hot social networking market
got off to a fast start in June, collecting 10 million users in
the first two weeks.
On Thursday, it said it had signed up more than 40 million
users for its recently launched Google+ social network. Page
also said that more than 3.4 billion photos have been uploaded
to Google+ by users of the service.
Its third-quarter net revenue, which excludes fees that the
company shares with partner websites, increased 37 percent
year-on-year to $7.51 billion. Analysts were looking for $7.22
billion in net revenue.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Edwin Chan; Editing by
Richard Chang)