* Google responding to success of Amazon Prime
* Google revenue from retail under threat -Wingo
* Executing plan with outside partners tricky -Best
By Alistair Barr
Dec 1 Google Inc (GOOG.O) is pondering an Internet
service to help consumers shop online and take advantage of
same-day delivery, hoping to stanch the loss of Web traffic to
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday.
The Internet search leader is in talks with major retailers
and shippers, including Macy's (M.N), Gap Inc (GPS.N) and
OfficeMax OMX.N, to set up the service, the newspaper cited
people familiar with the matter as saying.
Google declined to comment and Amazon did not return calls for
comment. A Gap spokeswoman declined to comment, while Macy's and
OfficeMax were not available for comment.
Google may be casting a wary eye on the popularity of
Amazon.com's Prime service -- which offers free two-day shipping
for $79 a year in the U.S. -- fearing it will entice away the Web
traffic it depends on from its own sites.
About 40 percent of Google's revenue comes from retail
sources, according to Scot Wingo, chief executive of e-commerce
company ChannelAdvisor.
Amazon Prime has been such a big success in recent years that
it has begun to threaten this big chunk of Google's revenue, Wingo
explained.
"Once a consumer joins Amazon Prime, their searches for
products at Google have to decrease precipitously," Wingo wrote in
a blog on Thursday. He owns Google and Amazon shares.
"As a Prime user, I only look for products on Google and other
channels if I can't find it on Amazon," Wingo added. "Amazon has
created a lock-in and they have the world's best product search
engine. That's 40 percent of the Internet that Google really can't
afford to lose serious share on."
Google's plan under consideration stops short of selling
directly to consumers, the Journal cited a person familiar with
the matter as saying.
Google will instead work with retailers' websites, combining
an existing product-search feature that directs shoppers to those
sites, with a new shipping service that it intends to create and
oversee, the Journal reported.
That new feature is designed to determine if a nearby physical
store has a desired product in stock. Google could then offer the
consumer an option to receive their goods within a day or two, for
a fee, the newspaper said.
Google plans a test trial in the San Francisco Bay area for
the new initiative, which could also involve United Parcel Service
Inc (UPS.N), the Journal added.
Google still dominates when shoppers are searching for
products to buy on the Internet. Handling the next steps, such as
purchasing and getting items delivered, makes sense, said Eric
Best, chief executive of e-commerce firm Mercent.
However, Amazon owns inventory and runs a massive chain of
warehouses, so it tightly controls the process of taking orders
and delivering goods.
Google would instead rely on third-party logistics companies
to handle these fulfillment steps, Best said.
"Ensuring third-party partners perform to high service levels
will be the biggest execution risk," Best added. "Consumers will
need to have a similar experience to what they already get with
Amazon."
(Editing by Phil Berlowitz)