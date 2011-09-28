SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 Federal antitrust
regulators have asked for more information about Google Inc's
(GOOG.O) planned $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility
Holdings Inc (MMI.N).
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday, Motorola said it received a request
for "additional information and documentary material" from the
U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division.
Motorola said Google also received a similar request and
repeated its expectation the deal will close by the end of 2011
or early 2012.
Google, whose free Android software is the top operating
systems for Internet-enabled smartphones, announced in August
it plans to acquire phone-maker Motorola.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andre Grenon)