NEW DELHI, March 21 Google Inc's Chrome and Android operating systems will remain separate products, although there could be more "commonality" between them, Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said on Thursday.

Google last week announced that Android architect Andy Rubin was moving to a still-undefined role at the company, while Sundar Pichai, the executive overseeing its Chrome web browser and applications like Google Drive and Gmail, was taking over Rubin's responsibilities.

Schmidt also said any rumour that he may be leaving Google is "completely false." He was responding to a question on whether his plan to sell about 42 percent of his Google stake was a signal that he was leaving the world's No.1 search engine.

"Google is my home," he said, adding that he had no plans to take on a job in government.