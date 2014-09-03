* Android One set to boost low-end smartphone demand
* Samsung rapidly losing share in India, China
* Android One threatens much pricing pressure for Samsung
* Samsung likely to reexamine lower-end strategy - analysts
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI, Sept 3 Google Inc's
partnership with three Indian phone makers is set to rev up
fast-growing demand for lower priced smartphones, and spell more
trouble for Samsung Electronics which is rapidly
losing share in emerging markets.
Micromax Infomatics Ltd, Karbonn Mobiles and Spice Group are
the first phone manufacturers to sign up for Google's Android
One initiative, which provides specifications for key hardware
parts. Some of the new phones are due to hit the market this
month.
The aim is a vast improvement in quality that would lead to
a surge in demand for low-end Android phones. Currently many
cheap emerging market smartphones run different and somewhat
customised versions of the Android operating system, which along
with the many variations in hardware make apps on those phones
prone to glitches.
While Google plans to push Android One globally, India, the
world's third-biggest and fastest growing smartphone market,
offers fertile ground for immediate results. Many Indians are
buying a smartphone for the first time and a strong reception
for Android One could promote common standards and consolidation
in a market where more than 80 smartphone companies operate.
But any boom for higher-quality low-cost smartphones in
India and other price conscious markets has the potential to
exert intense pricing pressure on Samsung. The South Korean firm
uses a customised version of the Android operating system but
focuses on higher-margin offerings like its Galaxy S series.
"A major threat for Samsung is that Android One will
accelerate the race to the bottom on smartphone pricing," said
Neil Mawston, a UK-based analyst at Strategy Analytics.
"Android One now makes Google a foe, not just a friend, for
Samsung."
A major strategy rethink for low to mid-tier products is now
in order for the world's biggest phone maker and top seller in
India, analysts say, particularly as Samsung is also losing
share to Apple Inc at the higher-end.
GAINS FOR GOOGLE
For Google, a strong uptake of Android One smartphones
should increase access to the Internet and Google's suite of
products.
Analysts and industry sources also note the potential for
Google to expand revenue in ways more favorable to itself than
in the past, as Android One phones won't come with the heavy
customisation that Samsung and other phone makers using the
Android operating system provide.
That will mean more default settings for Google products and
less competition from rival search engines and other app stores.
For the Indian phone manufacturers, they are banking on
Android One to be the weapon that helps them grab further share
as well as providing a launch pad for more exports.
Karbonn hopes the programme will expand its overseas revenue
to near 20 percent in the next two years, from 5-7 percent now.
It is looking to export to markets such as Europe, South Africa
and Russia, Chairman Sudhir Hasija told Reuters.
PRICING PRESSURE
Samsung still leads India's smartphone market - a segment
expected to propel the country's annual cellphone shipment
revenues to as much as $20 billion by 2017, up from more than
$14 billion this year, according to Counterpoint Research.
But its grip is looking shakier. Its second-quarter
smartphone market share tumbled to 25.3 percent from 33.3
percent in the first quarter, while No. 2 maker Micromax jumped
to 19.1 percent from 16.7 percent. Karbonn has 5.9 percent.
How much immediate pressure Samsung will come under will
depend on prices.
Announcing Android One phones in June, Google touted pricing
under $100 (6,000 rupees) but local media, citing industry
sources, have said that may be too ambitious and the phones
could be priced between 7,000 and 10,000 rupees.
Karbonn, Micromax and Google declined to comment on the
reports. Spice did not respond to a request for comment.
While Samsung does sell cheaply priced phones in India, its
marketing is focused on high-end products around 40,000 rupees.
One of its most popular models sells for about 20,500 rupees.
Samsung declined to provide its average selling price for
smartphones in India.
Competition is coming not only from local players using
Android One. Mozilla announced this month a low-cost smartphone
in India based on its Firefox operating system and priced at
just $33.
How Samsung responds to Android One in India is set to have
big ramifications for other markets.
In China too, for example, Samsung has rapidly lost share,
falling to rank No. 2 in the second quarter behind Xiaomi Inc, a
firm which did not even place in the top five in the same period
a year ago.
One key factor for Samsung to consider is whether it could
and should adopt Android One for its cheaper phones.
"Samsung needs to figure out whether it's going to stay in
(the) market at the lower end and come lower or whether it's
going to maybe focus on higher level segments," said Rachel
Lashford, a Singapore-based analyst at tech research firm
Canalys.
Samsung declined to comment on its strategy in India and
other emerging markets. It said in a July earnings call it plans
to revamp its mid-to-low-tier line-up with more aggressive
pricing and a focus on a smaller set of products.
(Additional reporting by Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee in
Bangalore, Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco and Se Young Lee in
Seoul; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edwina Gibbs)