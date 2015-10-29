(Adds background on canceled president's trip; more details on
By Deborah M. Todd
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. Oct 28 Alphabet Inc
, the new holding company for Google, has teamed up
with three Indonesian telecommunications companies to expand
Internet access in that country using solar-powered balloons.
Alphabet officials, including co-founder Sergey Brin, and
representatives from Indonesian companies Telkomsel, XL Axiata
Tbk PT and Indosat Tbk PT signed an
agreement Wednesday to bring so-called Project Loon to the
nation of 250 million people.
The project sends solar-powered balloons 16,000 feet (5,000
meters) into the air to deliver Internet access through radio
frequency signals to antennae connected to buildings on the
ground. The balloons use algorithms to find the best winds to
carry them along their charted course.
Project Loon is part of Alphabet's secretive X division,
where the company experiments with far-off technologies dubbed
"moonshots" such as its self-driving car technology.
Alphabet and its partners will deploy hundreds of balloons
in 2016 over the country of more than 17,000 islands in an
effort to determine where gaps in service lie as part of the
tests before full-scale service is launched.
The U.S. tech company has already tested the project in
Brazil, New Zealand and Australia but with only a single
carrier.
Project Loon Vice President Mike Cassidy said the Indonesian
partnership marks the first time it will send signals from
multiple telecommunications companies through a single balloon,
and that it will be the service's largest deployment to date and
could eventually reach 100 million users.
"We've been kind of having an increasing succession of
tests: tests for getting balloon flights to work, tests to test
connectivity. It's super exciting that this is going to serve
actual communities," said Brin.
He added that it is a cheaper way to offer Internet service,
especially in areas that have "jungles or where you have to
reach islands," such as Indonesia.
Cassidy said the effort is also a model for how Alphabet
will move the product into the commercial market. He said the
telecommunications companies will use the trial period to
determine pricing and billing while Google works out technical
issues.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo was scheduled to attend the
announcement on a trip to Silicon Valley that also included a
stop at Apple, but he canceled this week to deal with a haze
crisis at home stemming from smoldering forest fires.
The visit aimed to attract hundreds of millions of dollars
in tech investments into his nation, Southeast Asia's largest
economy and the fourth-most-populous country in the world.
