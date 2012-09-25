* Google's Schmidt says Google Maps not on offer for iPhone
5
* Schmidt says hopes to keep Apple search partnership,
decision Apple's
* Says popularity of Android shows success of its open model
By Kevin Krolicki
TOKYO, Sept 25 Google Inc has made no
move to provide Google Maps for the iPhone 5 after Apple Inc
dropped the application in favour of a home-grown but
controversial alternative, Google's Executive Chairman Eric
Schmidt said.
Apple launched its own mapping service earlier this month
when it began providing the highly anticipated update to its
mobile software platform iOS 6 and started selling the iPhone 5.
But users have complained that Apple's new map service,
based on Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker TomTom
NV's data, contains glaring geographical errors and
lacks features that made Google Maps so popular.
"We think it would have been better if they had kept ours.
But what do I know?" Schmidt told a small group of reporters in
Tokyo. "What were we going to do, force them not to change their
mind? It's their call."
Schmidt said Google and Apple were in constant communication
"at all kinds of levels." But he said any decision on whether
Google Maps would be accepted as an application in the Apple App
Store would have to be made by Apple.
"We have not done anything yet," he said.
Google and Apple were close partners with the original
iPhone in 2007 and its inclusion of YouTube and Google Maps. But
the ties between the two have been strained by the rise of
Google's Android mobile operating system, now the world's
leading platform for smartphones.
Schmidt said he hoped Google would remain Apple's search
partner on the iPhone but said that question was up to Apple.
"I'm not doing any predictions. We want them to be our
partner. We welcome that. I'm not going to speculate at all what
they're going to do. They can answer that question as they see
fit," he said.
Google provides Android free of charge and allows developers
to add applications on an open basis, betting that by
cultivating a bigger pool of users - now at over 500 million
globally - it can make more money by providing search functions
and selling advertising.
"Apple is the exception, and the Android system is the
common model, which is why our market share is so much higher,"
Schmidt said, adding that success was often ignored by the
media, which he said was "obsessed with Apple's marketing events
and Apple's branding."
"That's great for Apple but the numbers are on our side," he
said.
At one point, Schmidt, who was in Japan to announce the
launch of Google's Nexus tablet here, used the device to show
off a new function of Google Maps.
The feature allows users to shift their view of an area by
moving the device in the air without touching the screen,
similar to the effect of looking around.
"Take that Apple," he said, adding quickly, "That was a joke
by the way."