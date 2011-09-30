DUBLIN, Sept 30 Google Inc said on Friday it will expand operations at its European headquarters in Dublin by spending 75 million euros ($102 million) on building a data centre that will create up to 30 jobs.

Google employs some 2,000 people across five offices in Dublin where other technology companies such as Facebook, Zynga, LinkedIn and Twitter have also set up international offices in the last two years.

($1 = 0.733 Euros)