Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
DUBLIN, Sept 30 Google Inc said on Friday it will expand operations at its European headquarters in Dublin by spending 75 million euros ($102 million) on building a data centre that will create up to 30 jobs.
Google employs some 2,000 people across five offices in Dublin where other technology companies such as Facebook, Zynga, LinkedIn and Twitter have also set up international offices in the last two years.
($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Hulmes)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.