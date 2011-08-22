(Corrects paragraph six to give Hacohen's full name and title)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Aug 22 Israel's government has
approved a request by Google Inc to operate its Street
View application in Israel -- with conditions attached to ensure
citizens' privacy and security.
Google approached Israel's government a few months ago to
allow it to operate Street View, which enables users of Google
Maps to view photos of streets as well.
"We had constructive discussions with security and data
protection authorities and we are happy they are comfortable to
bring the service to Israel," a Google Israel spokesman said.
Street View has been around since 2007 -- sending its cars
out to take photos of city streets -- and covers about 30
countries, including the United States, many in Europe,
Australia, South Africa and Japan.
Street View agreed to blur images of licence plates and
homes in Israel and Google Street View cars will be clearly
marked so the public can recognise them easily.
"The terms approved by us, allow the operation of this
valuable service while safeguarding the Israeli public's right
to privacy," said Yoram Hacohen, head of the Israeli Law
Information and Technology Authority, the country's privacy
regulator at the Justice Ministry.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)