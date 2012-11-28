ROME Nov 28 Italian police launched a new tax
probe into Google Italy after earlier investigations
found the internet company had failed to declare income and
still owed sales tax, an economy ministry document showed on
Wednesday.
The earlier probe, which was launched by Italian financial
police in 2007 and examined the years 2002-2006, found that
Google had developed a system to transfer profits from its
Italian operations to Ireland so it could benefit from a more
favourable tax regime.
The earlier probe found that Google had failed to declare at
least 240 million euros of income to authorities and owed more
than 96 million euros in sales tax, according to the ministry's
response to questions in parliament.
Google said in a statement that it complies with tax law in
every country in which it operates.
"We are confident we comply with Italian law," a spokeswoman
said, adding the firm would cooperate with Italian authorities
and answer any questions for the investigation.