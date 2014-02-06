BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 A U.S. judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in a lawsuit brought by private patent owner Intellectual Ventures against Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit, according to a Intellectual Ventures statement.
The decision, by U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware, came after jurors could not unanimously agree on a verdict, Intellectual Ventures chief litigation counsel Melissa Finocchio said.
Intellectual Ventures has been locked in a legal battle against Motorola over three patents covering a variety of smartphone-related technologies, including Google Play. The trial lasted nearly two weeks.
The case in U.S. District Court, District of Delaware is Intellectual Ventures I and Intellectual Ventures II vs. Motorola Mobility, 11-908.
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
