WASHINGTON Nov 7 Alan Davidson, the
head of search giant Google Inc's Washington office is
leaving the company later this month, according to an internal
Google email seen by Reuters.
Davidson's departure comes as Google faces a broad antitrust
probe into its business practices.
In an email to colleagues, Davidson said that after
six-and-a-half years in the post he was ready for a new
challenge.
"I've decided it's the right moment for me to leave my
current role at the company. Starting later this month, I will
be taking a sabbatical to explore other opportunities," Davidson
said.
Google was not immediately available for comment.
The Federal Trade Commission, which investigates violations
of antitrust law, is looking into complaints that Google's
search results favor the company's other services, among other
issues.
Google, which runs an estimated 69 percent of Web searches
worldwide, can make or break a company depending on its search
ranking.
Google hired 12 lobbying firms this summer in the wake of
the FTC probe, after previously hiring six other lobbying firms.
A company spokeswoman had then said the firms would be
working on the FTC investigation as well as on several other
issues of interest to Google.
Government filings show Google has lobbied on issues as
disparate as copyright, taxes, cybersecurity, privacy and patent
reform.
(Reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)