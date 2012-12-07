BRIEF-LMI Aerospace to be acquired by Sonaca Group
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 7 Google Inc is replacing the head of its in-house mergers and acquisitions group with one of its top lawyers and is planning to create a new late-stage investment group that longtime and outgoing corporate development chief David Lawee will oversee, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Don Harrison, a high-ranking lawyer at Google, will replace Lawee as head of the Internet search company's mergers and acquisitions team.
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders