(Adds comments from event, details, background, stock price)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Google Inc is
deploying a fleet of small, camera-equipped airplanes above
several cities, the Internet search company's latest step in its
ambitious and sometimes controversial plan to create a digital
map of the world.
Google plans to release the first three-dimensional maps for
several cities by the end of the year, the company said at a
news conference at its San Francisco offices on We dnesday.
Google declined to name the cities, but it showed a
demonstration of a 3D map of San Francisco, in which a user can
navigate around an aerial view of the city.
"We're trying to create the illusion that you're just flying
over the city, almost as if you were in your own personal
helicopter," said Peter Birch, a product manager for Google
Earth.
Google's head of engineering for its maps product, Brian
McClendon, said the company was using a fleet of airplanes owned
and operated by contractors and flying exclusively for Google.
Asked about potential privacy implications, McClendon said
the privacy issues were similar to all aerial imagery and that
the type of 45-degree-angle pictures that the planes take have
been used for a long time.
Google has used airplanes to collect aerial photos in the
past, such as following the 2010 San Bruno, Calif. gas-line
explosion, but the latest effort marks the first time the
company will deploy the planes in a systemic manner to build a
standard feature in one of its products.
By the end of the year, Google said it expects to have 3D map
coverage for metropolitan areas with a combined population of
300 million people. The first 3D cityscape will be available
within weeks.
Google has for years operated a fleet of camera-equipped
cars that crisscross the globe taking panoramic pictures of
streets for its popular mapping service. The cars have raised
privacy concerns in some countries.
In 2010, Google acknowledged that the so-called Street View
cars had been inadvertently collecting emails, passwords and
other personal data from people's home wireless networks.
Collecting the WiFi data was unrelated to the Google Maps
project, and was done instead so that Google could collect data
on WiFi hotspots that can be used to provide separate
location-based services.
The forthcoming 3D city maps will be part of the Google
Earth software app available for mobile devices such as
smartphones based on Google's Android software and Apple's iOS
software.
The company also announced a version of Google maps for
Android smartphones that allows users to access certain maps
without an Internet connection.
Shares of Google finished Wednesday's regular session up 1.8
percent at $580.57.
Google's announcement comes a week before Apple Inc's
developer conference in San Francisco, as competition
between the two tech giants continues to heat up, particularly
in the fast-growing mobile market.
Apple is planning to replace Google Maps as the built-in
mapping service on its iPhone and iPad later this year with
technology that it has created in-house, according to media
reports. Apple could show off its new mapping software at next
week's conference.
Google's McClendon said the company would continue to make
Google maps services available as widely as possible, on "all
platforms."
In what appeared to be a veiled jab at Apple, he said the
integration with Google's search engine provides a mapping
serving that is far more useful than a product that simply uses
a "geocoder" -- technology that uses geographic coordinates to
create a digital map. Apple began to use its own geocoder
technology for the Google-based maps on its smartphones late
last year.
Google said on Wednesday that there are currently 1 billion
monthly active users of Google maps services and that the Street
View cars have driven more than 5 million miles (8 million km)
Pho tographing streets all over the world.
Asked if Google had any plans to use unmanned aerial drones
to gather photos for its 3D cityscapes, McClendon said it was an
interesting question, but noted that drones were still being
evaluated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
"That's a larger can of worms that we're not going to get
into here," he said.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; editing by John Wallace and
Marguerita Choy)