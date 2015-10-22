By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Oct 22 Google says European
media firms, often the search giant's harshest industry critics,
share a common threat because a surge in ad-blocking technology
is a threat to all businesses dependent on advertising.
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo, Google's president for EMEA strategic
relationships, told a media conference in Munich on Thursday
that consumers "hate bad ads", and that Google and content
creators must do more to protect consumers from obtrusive ads.
"The problem is that ad blockers that block all ads are
throwing the baby out with the bathwater," d'Asaro Biondo said,
according to prepared comments for the conference. "We need to
work together to create a standard for better ads online."
His comments came as part of a six-month charm offensive by
Google - its Digital News Initiative - to win over newspaper
publishers with collaboration on technology, digital newsroom
training and funding for small-scale media innovation projects.
Over the past decade, the media industry has often accused
Google of making money at its expense by making its content
freely available via Google News, YouTube and other services to
drive audiences to view ads on Google sites instead.
While critics have derided Google's Digital News Initiative
as offering token handouts to the media industry, some 100
European publishers have signed up to the project since April,
d'Asaro Biondo said, up from just 11 initial partners.
He said those taking part are free to choose how much they
participate and do not need to buy into Google's "worldview".
Europe's online advertising market grew to 30 billion euros
($33 billion) in 2014, according to industry figures.
This is the lifeblood of publishers and other content
creators and Google aims to make it easier for news
organisations to get their share, d'Asaro Biondo said.
Two weeks ago, Google announced a service it calls
Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) designed to speed the loading of
news pages in mobile phone browsers, potentially reducing reader
complaints about ads slowing down page retrievals. AMP will
begin running in Google Search early in 2016, he said.
Google gets about 90 percent of its revenue from ads.
Germany's biggest newspaper publisher Axel Springer
last week banned readers who use ad blockers from its
Bild tabloid website, stepping up a fight by publishers to stop
online advertising revenues being eroded.
Some 200 million people used ad blockers last year, up 40
percent from a year earlier, resulting in $22 billion in lost
advertising revenue, according to a recent study by Adobe
and PageFair, an anti ad-blocking technology company.
($1 = 0.8958 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)