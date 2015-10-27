BERLIN Oct 27 German publishers and Google
have failed to resolve a row over whether or not the
Web search leader should pay the publishers to display their
articles online, raising the prospect of a lengthy court battle.
The German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) said on
Tuesday arbitration proceedings between the publishers and
Google had failed as they both objected to a settlement proposal
put forward by the body's arbitration board.
At issue is the demand of publishers including Axel Springer
, Germany's biggest newspaper publisher, that Google
and other search engines pay to display their content. The
publishers' case centres on an ancillary copyright law, or
"Leistungsschutzrecht", in force since August 2013.
"We will definitely go to court," said a manager at one
publisher.
Over the past decade, the media industry has often accused
Google of making money at its expense by making its content
freely available via Google News, YouTube and other services to
drive audiences to view ads on Google sites instead.
Google counters that the publishers already profit from
advertising revenue generated through its sites.
"Altogether, we pass on 500 million clicks a month to German
publishers' pages alone," Google's central Europe chief, Philipp
Justus, said on Monday in Berlin.
The failure of the arbitration process comes despite a
six-month charm offensive by Google to win over newspaper
publishers with collaboration on technology, digital newsroom
training and funding for small-scale media innovation projects.
Last November, Axel Springer scrapped a move to block Google
from running snippets of articles from its newspapers, saying
the experiment had caused traffic to its sites to plunge.
Springer said then a two-week-old experiment to restrict
access by Google to some of its publications had caused web
traffic to plunge for these sites, leading it to row back and
let Google once again showcase Springer news stories in its
search results.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by
David Evans)