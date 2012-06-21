SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Google Inc Chief
Executive Larry Page sat out his company's annual shareholders'
meeting on Thursday, missing only the second gathering of
investors since he took the helm.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt told shareholders at
the company's Mountain View headquarters that Page, who replaced
Schmidt as CEO in April 2011, had "lost his voice" and would not
be able to do any public speaking engagements for the time
being.
Schmidt said Page continues to run the company, but that
Page will also not speak at the Google developer conference next
week and the company's second-quarter earnings results next
month.
Page, along with co-founder Sergey Brin and Schmidt, control
a majority of the Internet giant through special shares that
give them more voting power.
