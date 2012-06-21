(Adds Google spokesman comment, details, stock, byline)
By Alexei Oreskovic and Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Google Inc Chief
Executive Larry Page sat out his company's annual shareholders'
meeting on Thursday due to an unspecified condition affecting
his voice that will sideline him from speaking engagements for
several weeks.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt told shareholders at
the company's Mountain View headquarters that Page, who replaced
Schmidt as CEO in April 2011, had "lost his voice" and would not
be able to do any public speaking engagements for the time
being.
Schmidt said Page continues to run the company, but that he
will also not speak at the Google developer conference next week
and at the company's second-quarter earnings results next month.
A Google spokesman said Page has been "asked to rest," but
would not provide more details on his condition.
Page, along with co-founder Sergey Brin and Schmidt, control
a majority of the Internet company through special shares that
give them more voting power.
That capital structure, which has been emulated by the new
generation of Web companies such as Facebook Inc and
Zynga Inc, was also in the spotlight at Thursday's
meeting.
A Google proposed stock-split plan designed to preserve the
Page and Brin's majority control was passed with a majority of
votes at the meeting.
Under the plan, shareholders will get one new share of
non-voting "Class C" stock for each existing "Class A" share
they own. As a result, Google will be able to issue
new non-voting shares for acquisitions and employee compensation
without diluting the founders' voting heft over the long-term.
The price of Google's current Class A shares will be halved
when the new Class C shares are issued and listed on Nasdaq
under a separate ticker. Google said the timing of the split is
uncertain, due to pending litigation, but it does not expect it
will occur before the fourth quarter.
A separate, shareholder proposal to make all shares of
Google stock have equal voting power and eliminate the special
shares with 10-to-1 voting power did not garner a majority of
votes.
Google shares were up $1.34 at $566.55 in after hours
trading on Thursday. Google's shares are off roughly 15 percent
from their 52-week high of $670.22, as investors worry about how
the shifting technology landscape will affect its core search
advertising business.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic and Malathi Nayak; editing by
Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)