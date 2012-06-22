(Adds Google executive comments, details)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Google Inc Chief
Executive Larry Page sat out his company's annual shareholders'
meeting on Thursday due to an unspecified condition affecting
his voice that will sideline him from speaking engagements for
several weeks.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt told shareholders at
the company's Mountain View headquarters that Page, who replaced
Schmidt as CEO in April 2011, had "lost his voice".
Schmidt said Page continues to run the company but he would
also not speak at the Google developer conference next week and
at the company's second-quarter earnings results next month.
A Google spokesman said Page had been "asked to rest," but
would not provide more details on his condition.
Google shareholders approved the creation of a special class
of non-voting shares at the meeting, and Google executives
provided more details on the recently completed $12.5 billion
acquisition of smartphone maker Motorola Mobility.
Patrick Pichette, Google's finance chief, described Motorola
as a "fantastic asset that needs to be reset and reprioritized."
"Think of Google in a way as actually taking Motorola
private," he said, noting plans to "retool" many parts of
Motorola.
Google, the world's No.1 Internet search engine, is moving
aggressively to tap new growth opportunities and to ensure it
remains at the center of the Web universe at a time when social
networks and Internet-enabled mobile devices have become
increasingly popular with consumers.
The Motorola acquisition provides Google with a trove of
17,000 patents - much needed ammunition in the ongoing legal
battles that have engulfed the smartphone industry. But some
investors have questioned Google's decision to enter the
hardware business, a fiercely competitive market with thin
profit margins and in which Google has little experience.
Pichette took issue with the "mythology" that Google doesn't
know the hardware business, citing the company's longstanding
efforts assembling its own computers for the datacenters that
power its Web services.
He told investors not to expect "full integration" with
Motorola, which Google has said it intends to operate as a
separate business. "It is very important, from the economics and
its culture, that it stays on its own battlefield," he said.
Google executives also cited advances in other Google
initiatives, such as its Android mobile software and its Chrome
Web browser.
NEW SHARES APPROVED
Page, along with co-founder Sergey Brin and Schmidt, control
a majority of the Internet company through special shares that
give them more voting power.
That capital structure, which has been emulated by the new
generation of Web companies such as Facebook Inc and
Zynga Inc, was also in the spotlight at Thursday's
meeting.
A Google-proposed stock-split plan designed to preserve Page
and Brin's majority control was passed with a majority of votes
at the meeting.
Under the plan, shareholders will get one new share of
non-voting "Class C" stock for each existing "Class A" share
they own.
As a result, Google will be able to issue new non-voting
shares for acquisitions and employee compensation without
diluting the founders' voting heft over the long term.
The price of Google's current Class A shares will be halved
when the new Class C shares are issued and listed on Nasdaq
under a separate ticker. Google said the timing of the split is
uncertain, due to pending litigation, but it does not expect it
will occur before the fourth quarter.
A separate shareholder proposal to make all shares of Google
stock have equal voting power and eliminate the special shares
with 10-to-1 voting power did not garner a majority of votes.
Google shares were up $1.34 at $566.55 in after-hours
trading on Thursday. Google's shares are off roughly 15 percent
from their 52-week high of $670.22, as investors worry about how
the shifting technology landscape will affect its core search
advertising business.
