MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexico's federal transparency body said on Tuesday it had initiated proceedings to impose sanctions on Google's Mexican unit for possible breach of the country's data protection law.

The Federal Institute for Information Access and Data Protection (IFAI) said in a statement it had taken the step following a request from an unidentified person who had asked Google Mexico to erase his personal data from the search engine.

Google, the IFAI said, had not granted that request. (Reporting by Dave Graham)