HELSINKI, June 1 Nokia struck back at
Google on Friday over its accusation that the cellphone
maker was colluding with Microsoft to make money out of
their patents.
"Though we have not yet seen the complaint, Google's
suggestion that Nokia and Microsoft are colluding on
intellectual property rights is wrong," Nokia spokesman Mark
Durrant said on Friday.
"Both companies have their own intellectual property rights
portfolios and strategies and operate independently."
He also said that some Android devices had "significant
(intellectual property) infringement issues" relating to Nokia's
patents.
Google, in a formal complaint to the European Commission,
said Microsoft and Nokia had transferred 1,200 patents to
MOSAID, a so-called "patent troll" which makes money by taking
legal action over patent infringements.
Nokia and Microsoft cooperate on smartphones that compete
with Google's Android devices. The Finnish phone maker shifted
from its own Symbian software in favor of Microsoft Windows in
February 2011.
Google's accusations highlight current cut-throat
competition in the mobile phone business where companies,
including Nokia, are fighting to assert intellectual property
rights over wireless technologies.
Nokia's patents have become valuable and stable assets for
the company, particularly at a time when falling handset sales
and a loss of market share threaten its future.
Nokia has already sued Android device makers HTC
and ViewSonic for infringing its patents and is expected to go
after others.
Nokia already earns 500 million euros ($618.22 million) a
year from its patent royalties in key areas of mobile telephony
and some analysts have said a more determined application of its
patent rights could boost its income by hundreds more millions
of euros a year.
Microsoft said earlier that Google's complaint about
antitrust in the smartphone industry was a "desperate tactic"
from a company that controls more than 95 percent of mobile
search and advertising.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
