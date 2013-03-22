WASHINGTON, March 22 Microsoft Corp did
not violate a patent owned by Google subsidiary
Motorola Mobility when it made its popular Xbox, an
administrative law judge at the International Trade Commission
said on Friday in the latest ruling in the long-running fight.
A final ITC decision in the case is due in July.
The fight over the Xbox video game console is related to the
larger smartphone patent war between Apple, Microsoft
and the mobile phone makers who use Google's Android software,
including its subsidiary Motorola Mobility.
The case is at the International Trade Commission, No.
337-752.