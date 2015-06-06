June 6 Google's new mobile phone payment
service, Android Pay, will not garner any transaction fees from
credit card companies, which may put pressure on competitor
Apple to drop or lower its charges, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Apple Pay, which launched last year, reached deals with big
banks and other credit card issuers to receive 0.15 percent of
the value of each credit card transaction, the journal said on
Friday. Apple collects a half-cent per purchase on bank
debit cards, it said.
Google's service will not receive any fees for the
transactions, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people
familiar with the situation. It said Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc
have made their "tokenization" card-security service free, which
prevents payments services from charging fees to issuers.
"There is one agreement with Visa and the banks can have
confidence that there are no pass-through fees," Visa President
Ryan McInerney told the newspaper.
The Wall Street Journal said the rules may prompt changes in
Apple's mobile phone payment deal with banks. It said some banks
are not happy about sharing fees and could try to use Google's
arrangement to effect changes in Apple's deals.
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra)