Jan 14 Google Inc. sought on Wednesday
to block a lawsuit filed against it by Max Mosley in the High
Court in London over access through its search engine to images
of the former motor racing chief taking part in a sex party.
Google wants to avoid a legal obligation to monitor and
limit the flow of data on the Internet. Mosley, who was present
in court, argues the firm is breaching his fundamental right to
privacy by allowing users to access the pictures.
The images were first published in 2008 by Rupert Murdoch's
now-defunct News of the World, which said they showed a
Nazi-themed orgy -- an incendiary story, as Mosley's father
Oswald Mosley was a British fascist politician in the 1930s.
Max Mosley later won 60,000 pounds ($91,290) in damages from
the newspaper after a court ruled the party had no Nazi theme
and the story was not in the public interest. Mosley, 74, has
remained in the public eye in Britain ever since, mainly as a
campaigner for privacy rights and against media intrusion.
He launched legal action against Google and its British
subsidiary in July last year, seeking damages and asking the
court to compel the search engine to prevent any user accessing
the sex party images in future.
Google's lawyers say it has removed the images from search
results in instances where Mosley has notified the firm of
specific search terms being used, and has provided the detailed
location of the images.
However, the firm does not wish to go further and set up a
filtering system that would prevent users from accessing the
images, arguing that would amount to an obligation to monitor
the Internet.
At the first court hearing in the case, Google's lawyers
argued on Wednesday that Mosley's lawsuit should be thrown out
because the images had been so widely available for so long that
he had no realistic expectation of privacy left.
They also disputed Mosley's position that Google should be
considered a "publisher" of the images for legal purposes.
The court hearing was scheduled to last two days. Judge John
Mitting is then expected to rule within two to four weeks on
whether the case should be thrown out or go to a full trial.
Mosley has won similar lawsuits against Google in France and
Germany.
($1 = 0.6556 pounds)
