BEIJING Feb 16 The Chinese Commerce
Ministry's Anti-Monopoly Bureau is looking into Google Inc's
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc, a ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
U.S. and European regulators approved Google's purchase of
Motorola Mobility and said they would keep a close eye on the
web search giant to ensure that patents critical to the
telecommunications industry would be licensed at fair prices.
Google, whose Android software is the top operating system
for Internet-enabled smart phones, said in August it would buy
phone-maker Motorola for its 17,000 patents and 7,500 patent
applications.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin; Writing by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)