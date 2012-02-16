* Anti-monopoly review part of acquisition process
BEIJING, Feb 16 The Chinese Commerce
Ministry is reviewing Google Inc's $12.5 billion
purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc, a ministry
spokesman said on Thursday.
The ministry's Anti-Monopoly Bureau is looking at the deal,
spokesman Shen Danyang said at a regular press briefing. The
Anti-Monopoly Bureau's review is a routine part of the
acquisition procedure.
"It is still in the process of checking and verification of
relevant issues and we will release any news of development in a
timely manner," Shen said.
Under Chinese law, enterprises that run businesses in China
and that earn annual revenues of 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion)
globally and 400 million yuan in China must seek government
approval for a proposed acquisition.
While Google relocated its search business to Hong Kong in
2010 amid accusations Chinese were hacking into its servers, it
maintains other business on the mainland.
Chinese authorities have until March 20 to decide whether to
approve the deal or start a third phase of review, according to
a source close to the situation.
"We filed in September and are awaiting review," a Google
spokesman said on Thursday in reference to the Chinese review.
While the review is considered a routine step, Chinese
regulators could use the Motorola deal to gain leverage over
Google for moving its search operations to Hong Kong.
If China does not approve the acquisition, "It will not
happen," said Edward Yu, chief executive of Analysys
International, a technology and Internet consultancy in Beijing.
"A process is a process."
However it is extremely unlikely that China would raise such
objections, Yu said.
"This year is quite sensitive, with a new lineup of leaders
in the central government," Yu said, referring to the upcoming
Communist Party congress where the party leadership will be
replaced. "I don't think there will be anything extreme, warm or
cold, or retaliation."
Instead, Yu said, China's scrutiny of the deal could allow
Google to have a dialogue with Chinese authorities and work out
conditions whereby Google would return to doing business in
China fully.
"What China is extremely good at is identifying
opportunities that can be leveraged as bargaining chips," said
an IT industry analyst in Beijing who spoke on condition of
anonymity so as not to antagonise Chinese authorities.
"Chinese companies have been rebuffed in a number of
attempts to make acquisitions in the U.S. market," he said. "Any
time China can be in an opposite position and say, 'You had your
concerns and shut it down'...This cuts both ways."
FAIR PRICES FOR PATENTS
U.S. and European regulators have approved Google's purchase
of Motorola Mobility and said they would keep a close eye on the
web search giant to ensure that patents critical to the
telecommunications industry would be licensed at fair prices.
Google, whose Android software is the top operating system
for Internet-enabled smartphones, said in August it would buy
phonemaker Motorola for its 17,000 patents and 7,500 patent
applications.
Google is looking to compete with rivals such as Apple Inc
and defend itself and Android phone manufacturers in
patent litigation.
The deal would be Google's largest acquisition and its most
significant foray into hardware. Some investors are concerned
that Google's profit margins could suffer if it expands into
hardware, although Google has said it intends to run Motorola as
a separate business unit.
Antitrust authorities in the United States and Europe want
to prevent companies from overcharging rivals when they license
patents that ensure different communications devices work
together.
The purchase would give Google one of the mobile phone
industry's largest patent libraries, as well as manufacturing
operations that will allow Google to develop its own line of
smartphones.
