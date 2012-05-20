BEIJING May 20 China said on Sunday it had
granted conditional approval to Google's plans to acquire
Motorola Mobility Holdings, clearing the last regulatory
obstacle to a deal that will help the search company's plans to
develop its own smart phones.
The approval, which Google had announced on
Saturday, comes nearly eight months after the application for
the $12.5 billion purchase was submitted and requires that the
No.1 search company keep its Android operating system free and
open for at least five years.
"At the end of the five years, the Ministry of Commerce will
continue to assess the state of the Chinese smart phone
operating system market," said a statement posted on the
ministry's website.
Google's Android software is the top operating system for
Internet-enabled smart phones.
The company wants phone-maker Motorola for its 17,000
patents and 7,500 patent applications, as it looks to compete
with rivals such as Apple Inc. and defend itself and
Android phone manufacturers in patent litigation.
U.S. and European regulators approved the deal in February.
(Reporting by Don Durfee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)