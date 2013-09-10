By Alexei Oreskovic
FORTH WORTH, Texas, Sept 10 Motorola is shipping
100,000 of its new Moto X phones weekly from a manufacturing
facility near Dallas, a modest start for a made-in-the-USA phone
that marks the most significant effort to revive the iconic
company after Google Inc bought it last year.
Motorola is betting that color-customization,
voice-activated software and its homegrown pedigree will help
the company narrow the gap with market leaders Apple
and Samsung Electronics, even though labor costs are
running about three times higher than if the devices were built
in China.
Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside said in an interview that the
Texas facility, operated by contract manufacturer Flextronics
, was capable of producing "tens of millions" of phones
a year but expansion depended on demand.
The factory's current output of 100,000 units a week is only
the first phase of a larger plan, he said. And the factory's
output did not necessarily mean all the phones have sold to
consumers.
"When you set up to ramp a factory you need a plan, and we
have shipment targets we need to make with our carrier partners,
and where we need to be right now is 100,000 units and that's
where we are," Woodside said.
He would not say how many of the phones now being shipped
were standard models sold by wireless carriers, and how many
were custom-designed models that consumers ordered directly from
Motorola's website. He said only that custom orders were
"substantial" and Motorola was selling the phones at a profit.
The Moto X is coming to market as other handset makers
revamp their lineups. On Tuesday, Apple unveiled new iPhones on
Tuesday, including a cheaper iPhone 5C available in a variety of
new colors and a higher-end 5S that includes a special
fingerprint scanner for added security.
Flextronics CEO Mike McNamara said in a separate interview
that the labor cost of manufacturing a phone in the United
States, where workers are paid about $12 to $14 an hour, is
about three times higher than in China, where a typical hourly
wage is about $4.
But operating a facility in the U.S. offered other
advantages, including the ability to get custom-built phones to
consumers in the country in four days, and lower freight and
logistics costs.
"You have to offset it with what's the time-to-market
savings and what's the fact that you drive your truck down the
street to drop it off. You got to add up all these things," he
said.