Oct 4 Google Inc said planned job cuts
at its Motorola Mobility mobile phone unit will cost about $340
million in severance and other costs in the third quarter and it
warned of further restructuring.
"Motorola has continued to refine its planned restructuring
actions and now expects to broaden those actions to include
additional geographic regions outside of the U.S.," the company
said in a statement.
"Motorola continues to evaluate its plans and further
restructuring actions may occur, which may cause Google to incur
additional restructuring charges, some of which may be
significant."
The Internet search giant said in August that it would cut
20 percent of jobs at Motorola Mobility, which it bought for
$12.5 billion last year, as it moves to make more smartphones
and fewer simple mobiles.