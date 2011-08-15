* Bullish bets soared in Motorola options last Wednesday
* Motorola option volume on Monday soars; calls eyed
* Motorola shares jump 59 pct on Google deal
By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Aug 15 Some lucky players hit
the jackpot by placing bullish option bets on Motorola Mobility
ahead of Google's takeover announcement.
Google Inc (GOOG.O) on Monday said it will pay around $12.5
billion for Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N), or $40 per
share, a 63 percent premium to Motorola's Friday closing price.
Trading in Motorola Mobility options spiked Wednesday, with
nearly five times the usual number of contracts traded daily.
"Investors who recently bought calls hit a home run on the
Google bid," said William Lefkowitz, options strategist at New
York brokerage firm vFinance Investments.
"It appears that many are selling calls on Monday to lock
in profits as they are not anticipating a higher offer and as
shares rise," he said.
Although the select option trades were unusual, they were
not necessarily indicative of insider trading because they
could reflect speculative merger bets. But the action prompted
at least one participant to question whether word of a deal had
reached some investors before it was formally announced.
Motorola Mobility options typically trade about 12,000
contracts per day, according to options analytics firm Trade
Alert.
But last Wednesday, activity spiked to 4.8 times the
average daily level with about 46,000 calls and 10,000 puts
traded, Trade Alert data shows. Investors often turn to equity
calls hoping to profit on a stock price rise and directional
sentiment, based on option order flow was 54 percent bullish.
On Wednesday, all three major Wall Street indexes fell more
than 4 percent, while Motorola Mobility shares ended down just
0.1 percent at $23.09.
The almost unchanged price of Motorola Mobility shares that
day even as the strongest stocks were hit "raised eyebrows
among our crew," said Jon Najarian, co-founder of online broker
Trademonster.com.
Among the most popular options were the out-of-the-money
August $25 calls with almost 4,000 contracts traded. Out of
that volume most were bought, according to Najarian's data.
Many of the $25 calls were purchased for 60 cents apiece
last Wednesday and traded on Monday as high as $13.80 per
contract, about a 2,300 percent return for those who held onto
the calls, said Gareth Feighery, a founder of
Philadelphia-based options education firm MarketTamer.com.
Unusually large call volume was also evident Wednesday in
the near-the-money strike prices for August, September, October
and January 2012 options, Feighery said.
The October $23 strike calls for Motorola Mobility traded
nearly 7,300 contracts last Wednesday, compared to just 43 puts
at the same strike price.
Frederic Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com,
said the unusual action was on speculation that billionaire
investor Carl Icahn, Motorola Mobility's largest shareholder,
was interested in boosting his stake or buying the mobile phone
maker.
"Players were reacting to speculation that Carl Icahn was
interested in the company," Ruffy said.
As of July 20, Icahn owned 11.3 percent of Motorola.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which
investigates unusual stock and options activity, declined to
comment on Monday.
Motorola Mobility shares jumped 56 percent to a new high of
$38.13, while Google shares slipped 1.2 percent to $557.23.
Motorola Mobility options volume was 9.8 times greater than
than normal levels on Monday with 100,000 calls and 41,000 puts
traded on the day, according to Trade Alert.
Feighery said the deal's large $2.5 billion break-up fee
makes it likely the deal will close. As a result, volume in
Motorola Mobility put options is low. This highlights "the
reluctance among the options community to even speculate on the
failure of the deal," he said.
