SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Google Inc has
appointed former Ford Motor Co CEO Alan Mulally to its
board of directors, drafting a seasoned Detroit executive into
its ranks as it develops a self-driving car and tries to get its
software into more automobiles.
Mulally, once deemed a strong contender for the top job at
Microsoft Corp, joins venture capitalist John Doerr,
former Intel Chief Executive Officer Paul Otellini and VMWare
co-founder Diane Greene on the board of the Internet advertising
leader.
Mulally on July 1 handed Ford's helm to Chief Operating
Officer Mark Fields, six months earlier than expected.
He had been expected to seek another high-profile post
thereafter. The 68-year-old former Boeing Co executive is
credited with transforming the No. 2 U.S. automaker from a
money-loser to a company that expects to realize a pretax profit
of up to $8 billion this year.
His auto industry expertise may come in handy as Google
engages Detroit, hoping that its Android software will become
the standard platform for everything from messaging to media in
cars. The Silicon Valley company has also pursued its vision of
self-driving cars, though largely on its own.
Mulally will also serve on Google's audit committee. The
board is chaired by Eric Schmidt.
"Alan brings a wealth of proven business and technology
leadership experience," Google CEO Larry Page said in a
blogpost. (here)
