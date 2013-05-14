SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Google Inc has
signed licensing deals with Universal Music Group and
Sony Music Entertainment to launch a subscription music
service that would compete with fast-growing start-up Spotify,
according to a report on Tuesday in technology blog The Verge.
Google, the world's No. 1 search engine, could unveil the
streaming music service at its annual developer conference,
which kicks off on Wednesday, according to the report, which
cited anonymous sources.
Google plans to create separate music subscription services
to its mobile-focused Google Play store and to its YouTube video
website, according to The Verge. The deals with Sony Music and
Universal, whose catalogs include popular artists such as
Rihanna and Bob Dylan, follow reports earlier this year that
Google had signed a subscription deal with Warner Music Group.
Music streaming, or playing songs over the Internet, has in
recent years begun to come into its own as listeners
increasingly choose to stream songs from apps like Pandora or
Spotify via their smartphones, rather than buy and store
individual tracks.
Apple Inc is talking with music labels about
tacking a subscription service option onto iTunes, sources have
told Reuters.
Shares of Pandora were down 2.7 percent at $16.30 in after
hours trading on Tuesday. Google shares were essentially
unchanged at $888.98 in after hours trading.