Nov 16 Google Inc (GOOG.O) unveiled a new
online music store on Wednesday, in a move to challenge the
dominance of market leaders Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com
Inc (AMZN.O).
The new service feature millions of songs from record
labels EMI, Sony Music and Universal, but will not have music
from Warner Group, the fourth of the major record labels.
Google, which introduced the service at an event at the Mr.
Brainwash Studios in Hollywood, California on Wednesday, said
consumers in the United States will be able to purchase the
music through its Android Market, which offers smartphone apps,
electronic books and videos.
To help jumpstart the new music store, Google said it will
offer one free song for consumers to download everyday.
Google will also allow consumers to share purchased songs
with friends on the Google+ social network. The feature will
give users of Google+ a "free, full-play" of songs purchased by
their friends.
Google is playing catch-up to its biggest rivals Apple,
Amazon.com and Facebook, who have all to varying degrees
integrated music into their core online and mobile products.
Analysts say selling online music is unlikely to provide
much of a lift to Google's revenue. But they say Google needs
to be in the market to ensure that its mobile efforts based on
Android can match offerings from competitors such as Apple and
Amazon.
Without a music service, Android devices such as
smartphones and tablets may not seem as attractive to consumers
looking for a product that offers a seamless media
experience.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, Yinka Adegoke
in New York and Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco, editing by
Gerald E. McCormick, Bernard Orr)